Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 12,520 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 736.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

