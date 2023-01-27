Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 6,065 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 358.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.