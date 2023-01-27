Empowered Funds LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $320.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.