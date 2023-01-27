Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock worth $2,080,868. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

