Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Toyota Motor by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $203.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

