Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

