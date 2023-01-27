Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

