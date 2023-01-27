Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC opened at $84.34 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

