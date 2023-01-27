Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 17,035 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,831 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

