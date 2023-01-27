Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,656 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after acquiring an additional 815,224 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cognex by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 477,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.