Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

CNP opened at $30.00 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

