The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.