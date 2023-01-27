Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Down 5.5%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.58. 1,032,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,444,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Lion Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

