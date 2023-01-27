Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 14,607,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,944,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

