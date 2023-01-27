Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Down 6%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $223.66 and last traded at $224.85. 1,907,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,691,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

