Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Up 4.2%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. 1,828,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,886,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several research firms recently commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

