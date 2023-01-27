Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67. 240,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 574,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,698,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after buying an additional 438,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

