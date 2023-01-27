iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $280.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.18. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.