Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

