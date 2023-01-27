DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.