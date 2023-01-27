Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 180 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.