Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.50 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $150.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

