Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.18 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

