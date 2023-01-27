Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 65.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in AMETEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AMETEK by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AMETEK by 89.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 206,774 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

