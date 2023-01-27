Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.46% of Monro worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 123.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $50.32 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Insider Transactions at Monro

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.