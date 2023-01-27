United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $431.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.09. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $431.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

