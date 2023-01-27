Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,504 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.1 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.