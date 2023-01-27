Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in eBay by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 256,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,212 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in eBay by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,529,116 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 126,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

EBAY opened at $49.16 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

