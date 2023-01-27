Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SM Energy worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

SM stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.