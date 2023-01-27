Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $160.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $160.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

