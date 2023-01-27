Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 316,509 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 26.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $4,491,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 8.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHHBY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

