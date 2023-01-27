Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,336 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

NNN stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

