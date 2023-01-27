Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after buying an additional 178,951 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

