Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Five Below worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $42,037,000.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.48.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Five Below stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $195.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

