Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.