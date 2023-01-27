Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.30.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $37,233,959. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $432.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

