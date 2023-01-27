Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,324,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,216,000 after purchasing an additional 506,150 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,631,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FE opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

