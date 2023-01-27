Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

