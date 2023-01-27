Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $155.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.