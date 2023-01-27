Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

