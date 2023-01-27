Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,516 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

