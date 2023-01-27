Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

WSM stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

