The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008,486 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.7 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.