Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

