Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree



Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

