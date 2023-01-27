Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,968 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

