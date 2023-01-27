Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance
NYSE CPF opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CPF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
About Central Pacific Financial
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.