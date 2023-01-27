Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE CPF opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

