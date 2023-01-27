Global Partners LP (GLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 1.572 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Global Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 148.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Global Partners stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.