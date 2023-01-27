Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.21

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.208 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.08.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

About Bank of Queensland

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.