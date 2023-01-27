New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.